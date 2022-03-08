EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo will be speaking to the media today to preview the Big Ten Tournament this weekend.

Izzo will be joined by Malik Hall and Max Christie, as the team prepares to travel to Indianapolis.

Michigan State ended the season on a strong note with a 77-67 win over Maryland on Senior Night. Prior to that though, they lost seven of their last nine games.

By beating Purdue and Maryland down the stretch, the Spartans are looking like a lock for the NCAA tournament, but can certainly help or hurt their case this weekend in the Big Ten Tournament.

MSU hockey coach Danton Cole will also be speaking to the media today. His team was beat badly by Michigan last weekend in the Big Ten hockey tournament and are now done for the season.

Hear from all of the Spartans in the video player at the top of the page.