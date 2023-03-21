EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Tom Izzo will be speaking with the media Tuesday at 12 p.m. before his team heads to New York City for the Sweet 16.

Michigan State upset Marquette on Sunday in Columbus, winning 69-60 over the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

The Spartans shot just 2-16 from 3-point range but were still able to survive and advance thanks to 19 free throws and some strong finishing around the rim.

Tyson Walker finished with 23 points and Joey Hauser added 14 points. Hauser went 7-7 from the free throw line, including some clutch ones down the stretch.

MSU will next take on Kansas State, the No. 3 seed in the East Region who beat Kentucky on Sunday.

Despite being the lower seed, MSU is actually a 2-point favorite over Kansas State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wildcats finished 3rd in a tough Big 12 conference this year, going 11-7 in the Big 12 and 25-9 overall after being picked to finish last preseason.

Kansas State is lead by Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell, two strong scorers who both average over 17 points per game.