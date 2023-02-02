EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking with the media Thursday ahead of the trip to New York City.

The Spartans will play Rutgers at Madison Square Garden in a primetime showdown. The game is technically a home game for Rutgers, who of course typically plays in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michigan State is 2-3 in its last five games, including two losses to No. 1 Purdue, who is a tough matchup for this year’s team.

Izzo was critical of himself and his coaching after Zach Edey scored a career high 38 points against MSU. He scored 32 in the first matchup.

Although the losses have started to pile up a bit, the Spartans are actually playing pretty good basketball and are now approaching the easier part of their schedule.

The Spartans are currently sititing at 14-8 on the season and 6-5 and Big Ten play.

You can watch the full press conference at the top of the page.