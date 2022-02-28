EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is speaking to the media today after his team’s huge bounce-back win over No. 4 Purdue.

The Spartans had lost three in a row and five of the last six before the 68-65 win.

MSU point guard Tyson Walker came up clutch down the stretch and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with just seconds left on the clock.

Gabe Brown was the leading scorer for MSU on the day with 13 points.

Next up, the Spartans travel down the road to Ann Arbor to take on their rivals the Michigan Wolverines. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Izzo will be joined by MSU wrestling coach Roger Chandler and MSU hockey head coach Danton Cole.

