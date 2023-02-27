EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State men’s basketball team had one of its best offensive performances of all time at Iowa on Saturday, but couldn’t overcome a barrage of late 3-pointers from the Hawkeyes.

Michigan State shot an incredible 59.3% from the field and 73.3% from three, hit 31-36 free throws, and scored 106 points, but it wasn’t enough, as Iowa hit five straight 3-pointers in the final seconds to send it to overtime.

Once it went to overtime, the Spartans had lost all momentum, and ultimately fell 112-106.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will now be tasked with trying to find the positives from the performance in Iowa City.

Izzo said the loss at Iowa was one of the toughest losses of his entire tenure at MSU. He said his team’s effort was fantastic for 38 minutes but they didn’t do what they needed to win in the final minutes.

Michigan State has two games officially left on the schedule, with a trip to Nebraska on Tuesday and a game at home against Ohio State on Saturday.

Izzo said that Nebraska is one of the hottest teams in the country right now, so his team will have to get “off the mat” one more time.

It’s still to be determined if the Spartans will be able to reschedule their game with Minnesota, which was cancelled after the mass shooting at MSU.