FEATURE FROM MSUFCU COACHES SHOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the 115 years of the storied rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State’s football teams, there’s never been a postgame incident like the one that occurred in the tunnel following the Wolverines’ 29-7 win.

As a result, Mel Tucker suspended eight of his players.

He initially suspended four on Sunday night, but after reviewing more video of the altercation, he handed out four more suspensions on Tuesday.

His week has been consumed by last Saturday’s events, and it’s where we begin our interview for the MSUFCU Coaches Show.

“I think it’s important to say that we respect the rivalry, we respect the traditions of the Big Ten and you know, really what this game means,” Tucker said. “I’m not here to make any excuses about the behavior during the game, you know, those incidents, but I think it’s important to remember that it is a great tradition.”

Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren and Tucker also discuss how the rivalry has changed with social media and the nature of the rivalry, which is now virtually 24-7, 365.

Tucker called what happened on Saturday ‘unacceptable’ and also broke down what went into the decision making process before making the suspensions.

“I got with our athletics director Alan Haller, also reached out to the Big Ten office and got as much of the evidence that I could, everything that was available,” Tucker said. “I spent pretty much the entire day Sunday reviewing the information and came to a determination that this was the next right step to take, was to suspend the players.”

The suspensions for all eight players were effective immediately and they will remain in place until the investigations are complete.

All eight players are also defensive players, and the one MSU is going to miss the most going forward is linebacker and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

The senior transfer from UNLV started every game this year and was the first player in program history to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season.

With all that said, it’s obvious this season has not transpired the way the Spartans’ had hoped it would, and due to the events in Ann Arbor, MSU will be playing without several of its key contributors on defense.

Despite it all, No. 16 Illinois is on the clock.

Tucker said the team has to main laser focus, and said he’s told the group it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish.

To hear that discussion and a lot more, tune into the MSUFCU Coaches Show.