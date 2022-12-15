EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During Michigan State’s grueling schedule over the past month, senior guard Tyson Walker came out on top as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 14 points per game.

It should come as no surprise after what Izzo said about him before the season even started.

He said Walker had the best summer out of anyone on his team.

On this week’s edition of the MSUFCU Coaches Show, our Ian Kress caught up with him and had a chance to ask him how he has grown since arriving in East Lansing.

Walker’s journey from high school to hitting big shots inside the Breslin Center wasn’t a direct path. The senior guard from Westbury, New York started his college playing days at Northeastern University in Boston.

“They just called and they showed me the way they played in comparison to how I was playing, and it was just like a good fit for me,” Walker said.

The Hall of Fame Coach himself Tom Izzo was the one who made the call.

“It was just exciting to talk to him,” Walker said.

Walker said the biggest difference between year one and year two at MSU has been knowing the ins-and-outs of the program.

What also helped Walker become more comfortable with Michigan State was current Junior Guard AJ Hoggard.

“We don’t do anything without each other,” Walker said. “I feel like we’re a good balance. We’re complete opposites but we’re a good fit together.”

To hear the full interview, watch the video at the top of the page.