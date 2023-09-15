Michigan State Police said in a social media post Friday that they had welcomed the visiting Washington Huskies to the area.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the MSU Spartans gear up for a hometown football game Saturday, their opponent is warming up at a smaller venue nearby.

The No. 8 Washington Huskies practiced at the Williamston High School football field on Friday, Michigan State Police First District said in a social media post.

MSP troopers from the Hometown Security Team said they welcomed the visiting team and were present as they practiced at the Williamston field.

The home game at Spartan Stadium kicks off Saturday at 5 p.m.

It is the first game for the Spartans since the scandal surrounding coach Mel Tucker broke.