MSU receives formal invite to Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State football team received their formal invite to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl this morning in a press conference on campus.

The No. 10 Spartans are playing in the first New Years Six bowl matchup of the 2021 season against No. 12 Pittsburgh.

Peach Bowl CEO & President Gary Stokan presented the invite to MSU Football Coach Mel Tucker and MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Both teams will be making their first-ever trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Spartans will be making an appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time since 2015 when they faced Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, while this will be Pitt’s first appearance in one of the current New Year’s Six Bowl since the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

