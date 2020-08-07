WATCH – Mel Tucker leads 1st practice with Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This day has been a long time coming for first-year MSU Spartan head football coach Mel Tucker.

Today was the first extended time Tucker had to work with his players on the field since he was hired on Feb. 12.

“First day was great, it felt good to be out here with the players and all the coaches,” said Tucker. “Really good enthusiasm, guys were really into it. I thought we got a lot of work done and we had really good tempo. I’m excited to see the film.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of Spring practice and players being quarantined, the two-plus hours of practice felt like familiar ground.

The Spartans practiced in helmets, jerseys and shorts today and again on Saturday.

They put on light gear Sunday and Monday and move to full pads Wednesday, August 12.

As of now, MSU is scheduled to open the season at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they begin a season of playing only Big Ten teams due to pandemic.

