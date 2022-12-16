EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legendary Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has a special daily ritual.

Each day, Izzo heads to a basket and shoots 100 free throws. And what’s really impressive is that he makes almost every shot.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren had the opportunity to witness Izzo in action when she interviewed him for the MSUFCU Coaches Show.

Izzo even invited Audrey to shoot a few baskets with him. Then the coach guided her through his technique for knocking down free throws.

Did Izzo’s teaching help Audrey make the shot, or did she throw up an air ball? Watch the clip to find out.