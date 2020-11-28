Spartans see spark from freshman in season opener

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State women’s basketball season started with a statement that many didn’t know they would utter when the first game ended, “that freshman can play!” The freshman is 6’2” forward, Kendall Bostic from Kokomo, Indiana who lit up the scoreboard in the Spartans’ first game of the season, against Saint Francis.

The scoring slowly started as Nia Clouden drained the first basket of the game, an uncontested three-point shot from the right side of the arch. The Red Flash kept the game close early on, as Lili Benzel responded with a three of her own that cut the Spartans’ lead to just two points.

Right around that moment in the first half is when Bostic took advantage of setting up plays and loose ball opportunities. Right before the end of the first quarter, Bostic stepped back behind the three-point line after setting a screen for Nia Clouden. Clouden passed it to Bostic who fired off a three-point shot that swished into the net right before the buzzer to end the first quarter. Not a bad way to sink your first college basket.

Bostic would go on to score 15 points in her debut, tieing Nia Clouden for the team-high in points against Saint Francis. She finished 6-for-7 in shooting, collected six rebounds, and one steal by the time the Spartans defeated the Red Flash 77-44.

After the game, Bostic shared how hearing her teammates cheer for her when she hit a big shot, is something she’s not used to.

“It’s definitely different like we didn’t really have that we didn’t get as excited in high school and so just having the support from everybody when you knock down a three or get an and-one it’s just it’s really nice,” said Bostic. “Just to know everyone supports you and just to know that everyone’s for the team, I really enjoy it a lot.”

Bostic and the Spartans will Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night, December 2, 2020. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.