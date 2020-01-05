Sweden beats Finland 3-2 to take bronze at world juniors

Finland’s Mikko Kokkonen, left, and Finland’s Justus Annunen, center, fail to stop Sweden’s Samuel Fagemo, right, from scoring his sides second goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds bronze medal match between Finland and Sweden in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Samuel Fagemo scored again to help Sweden beat defending champion Finland 3-2 and take bronze at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Fagemo, the leading scorer of the tournament, scored his eighth goal to tie the game at 2 in the middle period before Linus Oberg netted the winner at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.

Rasmus Sandin also had a goal for Sweden with Fagemo adding an assist.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli had a goal each for Finland.

Canada will face Russia in the gold medal game later Sunday.

