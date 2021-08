Taylor, Mich.’s Jakob Furkas (18) and Cameron Thorning, center, celebrate with teammates after a win over Honolulu, Hawaii, in a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WLNS) — The Taylor North baseball team has won the Little League World Series.

The group represented the state of Michigan at the LLWS and took down the Ohio representative 5-2 in the final.

In the final inning, Ohio had the bases loaded with the winning run at the plate before they flew out to center field to end the game.

It’s the first time that Michigan has won the LLWS since 1959.

