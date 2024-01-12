EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays now in the rearview mirror, you know what that means for our high school basketball teams. League play is beginning and although the season is still young, arguably no basketball team in the state has had quite the turnaround like the Eaton Rapids boys basketball team has had.

The Greyhounds spent the 2022-2023 season winless with their losing streak spanning to 27 games and dating back to March of 2022. But Jason Houghton and company have entered a new era of Eaton Rapids hoops this season when they topped St. Johns in December of 2023, 61-48.

“There is the commitment from everyone,” Braylon Nobach said. “Even just showing up to practice, everyone wants to win. Last year we couldn’t even go up and down and now we have 12 or 13 guys every day showing up wanting to win.”

“I think they’ve kind of bought into the fact that their stat line doesn’t matter, it’s what they do for their teammate more so than how many points or minutes that they played,” Jason Houghton said. “Everybody on the coaching staff to the players, one through 13 has kind of got that mentality.”

Going through a winless season is no easy task for any party involved, but it did serve as some major motivation heading into this year.

“We knew we had to do something different to come and show that we’re we can win as a team so and I think we’re proving that,” Braylon Nobach said. “It meant a lot to win and get on this role and hopefully we can keep it going.”

“It wasn’t anything to do with me,” Jason Houghton said. “It was the kids that are here today. Last year is what it is and we trust me, we’ve talked about it. It’s honestly something that we embrace and it’s something that drives us right now. We have a good mix of kids that came back and going through something like that really makes them want it even more.”