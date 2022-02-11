MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Consistently, the Mason wrestling program has been one of the best in mid-Michigan. The Bulldogs proved that yet again Wednesday night, by claiming their 12th straight district title and 21st in 22 years.

Mason defeated Charlotte 66-8 to win the district crown and advance to the regional tournament.

“The reason we’ve been so successful is that tradition never graduates,” sophomore wrestler at 160 pounds, AJ Martel said. “So after kids leave, they have showed us how to work and what it takes to win. (Wednesday) night was the sum of all the people before us.”

“I think it’s definitely been a tradition here, winning district titles,” sophomore wrestler at 171 pounds, Derek Badgley said. “We’ve always been a good team. We knew we were going to have a good team this year because we had a lot of returners this year.”

“We talked to the kids (Wednesday) night, does the blood run thin, or is it still thick?,” Mason wrestling coach Brain Martel said. “That was one of the things we really talked about, they don’t want to let past teams down.”

One of Brian Martel’s past teams is the 2005 state championship squad, which happens to be the same year his son AJ was born. Now that AJ is in high school and winning titles with his dad, it’s been a dream come true for both of them.

“I always followed him around at tournaments, waking up early going with him and I always saw him win a lot of district titles, and I thought it’d be great to win one as a team,” AJ Martel said.

Brian Martel said, “Wrestling is always cool to coach and the kids are always great, but it’s just different when your son’s up here and you get to coach him at the high school level and this is where we get to spend the most time together. So it’s super fun.”