CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Sexton earned its first regional championship since 2012 in dramatic fashion on Thursday.

Down by one in the final seconds, Keyshawn Summerville hit a buzzer-beater from beyond half-court to give the J-Dubbs a 73-71 win over Chelsea.

Summerville finished with 35 points on the night and has now won a conference championship, a district championship and a regional championship in the last two seasons.

Deleon Dearing took over the Lansing Sexton program before last season and has used his high school experience to lead the J-Dubbs to success.

“I always talked to Carlton Valentine,” Dearing said. “That was my coach in ’08 (at Lansing Sexton) and one thing he stressed is you have to make sure they’re a team. You can’t have three good players, five good players. Make sure everybody is locked in. This is what it’s all about. We are just trying to finish what they started and right now we’re doing a great job of keeping that intensity and playing good.”

This season has featured the most postseason success for the Lansing Sexton since Valentine led the program to a state championship in 2012.

Last week the J-Dubbs avenged an earlier season loss to Lansing Catholic to win their first district title since 2013. Sexton’s success on the hardwood has led to them being our 6 Sports Team of the Week.