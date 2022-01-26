Team of the Week (1/06/22): Olivet experiences the shot clock

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the Christmas holiday, the Olivet boys basketball team got to test out its skills with a 35-second shot clock. At Spring Arbor University, on Dec. 29, the Eagles took part in the “Shot Clock Classic,” which featured ten teams and five games.

Olivet took on Homer in the tournament and won 70-38, and had no problem adjusting to the shot clock.

Well, with the exception of one time.

“It kind of just felt like a normal game and we didn’t think about it too much,” Olivet sophomore guard Bo Lincoln said. “I think one time, we were trying to waste a little bit of clock and we were just running through our offense. Then we looked up and saw there were five seconds left and we had to hurry and get a shot off.”

Olivet boys basketball coach Matt Seidl said, “I screwed up. I called a set with nine seconds on the shot clock and forgot what was going on. The guys had the presence of mind to play through. But, yeah, I was the only one that kind of lost it for a minute.”

Seidl has been a strong proponent of a shot clock coming to high school basketball in the state of Michigan, and when his Eagles played with one for the first time, their fast-paced style of play made for a smooth adjustment.

As of Jan. 26, Olivet is 11-0 and has relied on its new-style defense to go along with its fast-paced offense.

“We’ve changed our defensive system a little bit this year and we’re putting more pressure on people. It’s not so much a press, but more in the half court, Seidl said. “We’ve definitely brought more energy to the defensive side.”

“We’ve been trying to pressure more teams,” Olivet junior power forward Brayden Wine said. “It’s been a struggle getting into it the first couple of games, but after that, it’s gotten a lot easier.”