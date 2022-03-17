BATH, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday night Bath had a chance to do something it hadn’t done in 15 years.

Capture the regional title.

The Bees, who took down rival Laingsburg to win the district crown, were taking on Michigan Center in the Division 3 regional championship game.

Senior guard Ethan Swenson recorded a double-double, 22 points and 14 rebounds, to help Bath take down Michigan Center 62-51. And oddly enough, the last time the Bees hoisted the regional trophy something special came afterward.

A state title.

In 2007, when Bath became state champs, current coach, Gabe Sowa, was an assistant coach, and can’t believe it has been 15 years between regional titles.

“I talk about those guys (’07 team) and the guys look at me like, who?,” Sowa said. “So, I’m like oh yeah I guess it was quite a while ago. It brought back a lot of memories. A lot of fun memories of that run.”

Bath senior guard Ryan Knitter said, “All season, we’ve actually been watching the ’07 team and how they played. We want to do what they did. They were a special team and we’re happy we’re up there with all those great teams.”

Swenson said, “Just to see how similar we are, and how fast they played and how fast we play, it’s really cool.”

Throughout the regular season, Bath had its fair share of ups and downs. The Bees started 1-2 and didn’t hit their stride until last month.

“We had some COVID-19 issues mid-year,” Sowa said. “So, we were plugging people in different spots than what they were used to. Then probably about the start of February things started to settle down and we started to click.”

Knitter said, “To be honest, we weren’t expecting to make it this far. After the mid-point in the season, when we went on probably a five or six-game winning streak, we just went out there and were confident with every game.”

Bath will take on Ecorse in the state quarterfinal Tuesday at Jackson Lumen Christi.