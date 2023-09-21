CARSON CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Carson City-Crystal Eagles are out to a 4-0 start in their first year playing 8-man football and have outscored opponents by a combined total of 186-56.

The hot start that includes last week’s win over the defending state runner-up, Merrill.

The Carson City-Crystal school district made the difficult decision to drop down to 8-man football last winter, citing declining enrollment numbers.

Carson City-Crystal plays in the Mid-State Activities Conference-Blue and most of the other teams in the league dropped down to 8-man several years ago. As a result, the Eagles were having to travel long distances to play a full 11-man schedule as an independent.

MHSAA rules say that while larger schools are allowed to play 8-man football, only schools with 215 students or fewer are able to qualify for the playoffs. Carson City-Crystal High School’s total enrollment dipped below 215 students this year, and the district decided now was the time to make the move.

Initially, it took some time for the players to warm up to the 8-man game.

“The first time we walked out on a field that was marked they were like ‘whoa, this is a skinny field!'” said head coach Tim Swore. “Because it goes from 53 ⅓ to 40 yards wide.”

“I did not want to do it,” admitted senior quarterback Gavin Reeder. “I was very against it. I’d played 11-man since like third grade, eight years of my life and this is my first year ever playing 8-man so I was very against it. But there were a lot of interesting things [to consider], like we weren’t going to have to travel as far, that was a big issue for me. We could stay around and have those local rivalries back together.”

While it may be their first year in 8-man football, the Eagles have set lofty goals for themselves. A new mural in the locker room provides a constant reminder of their biggest goal.

“We’ve got a big billboard in our locker room with a picture of our team holding a district trophy and in the background is the Superior Dome,” said head coach Tim Swore. “And it says ‘Dream big! 368 miles to the Superior Dome!’ That’s been our goal.”

The Superior Dome in Marquette is the site of the 8-man state finals. Swore believes his team is talented enough to have a shot at a state title, and after last week’s win over Merrill, the rest of the Eagles have a renewed confidence in his vision.

“That was a big thing we preached all summer was like ‘hey if we beat these guys, we can accomplish anything,'” said Reeder.

“I can see our confidence take a bump up and that’s what we needed to do,” said Swore. “You’ve got to believe you can be great before you end up being great.”

A few short months ago, some players and community members were hesitant to embrace 8-man football. But just four games in, they’ve realized this is still the game they love, and as the sign in the locker room makes clear, it’s still possible to dream big.

“I didn’t think I would enjoy coaching 8-man football as much as I have but the bottom line is it brings kids to a team for something bigger than themselves,” said Swore. “The community shows up on Friday nights and you get to have football, and football is a passion of mine that I don’t ever want to go away.”