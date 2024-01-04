DEWITT. Mich. (WLNS) – After starting the season as an honorable mention in Division 3, the DeWitt boys Swim and Dive team has been so impressive through the first portion of the season. They came in ranked number seven this week, in the first Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll.

DeWitt lost 12 seniors from last year’s team that finished 10th in D3 and head coach Brock Delaney believes this year’s team features the Panther’s deepest roster. A lot of that has to do with 13 of the 40 members being freshmen, one being Vincent Rose. He has made a big impact in his first year on the high school team and his older brother is senior captain Dominic Rose who has a great appreciation for the ranking.

“Being able to be seventh in this coaches poll is really a big step for us,” Dominic Rose, DeWitt senior swimmer said. “Especially with the goals we have for this season to get higher up in the standings than we did last year.”

“Last year at one point in time we thought we might be finishing as high as sixth or seventh and we went to the state meet and we didn’t have our best meet there,” Brock Delaney. DeWitt’s swimming coach said. “We had a very high quality league meet and we ended up tenth in the state at last year’s states so I think the goals are pretty simple.”