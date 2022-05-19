EAST LANSING, MI. (WLNS) – Last season, freshman golfer Drew Miller was East Lansing’s lone representative at the MHSAA state tournament. This season, the Trojans are motivated to reach that mark as a team.

East Lansing took first place in the CAAC Jamboree on Tuesday. Junior Ben Anderson led the way with a five-under-par (31) and Miller finished two-under-par (34) to pace the Trojans. It’s another example of why head coach Victor Whipp envisioned his group would be ‘better at the end of May than we are at the end of April.’

“We’re doing that very nicely,” Whipp said. “I’ve had a couple of kids play really well. I have one very extraordinary player, who has shot his last nine rounds par or better.”

With Anderson and Miller leading the pack, the Trojans have a young group with a bright future ahead of them.

“It’s really exciting to, honestly, know that we’re going to be together for more than just one year,” Anderson said. “We’ll just get better.”

Miller said, “I like how young we are. We have a lot of potential coming up in the next couple of years. You look at all the teams around us, they’re playing with a team full of seniors, but we got three sophomores in our lineup and I think it helps us.”

Whipp said, “I would really like them to take advantage of what they’re doing now, and they can play well. They don’t know how good they can be, yet.”

Naturally, when we have a younger squad, the mental game is just as important as the physical game and Whipp is making sure his guys are quick to forget certain shots.

“Golf is a mature person’s game, tell that to all the golfers,” Whipp said. “These guys have started to play better as they’ve accepted the bad shots and realize they can chip and putt it, and still make par.”

“We got a good coach,” Miller said. “He helps us out, out there. Travels around on his little cart always being our little motivator. I really think he makes a difference.”

“It’s more of being comfortable in that situation and being ok with it because you’re going to hit them eventually, and just knowing some good shots will come,” Anderson said.