GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Before this season, Grand Ledge lacrosse saw its season come to an end at the hands of Brighton in the previous two seasons and three of the last four seasons.

Once the Comets defeated Saline, 10-4, in the Division 1 regional semifinal and advanced to its first regional championship game in school history, they had revenge on the mind.

“When we got to Brighton, it was full-ready to go. We just had to contain their excitement,” fourth-year coach Michael Transeth said.

Grand Ledge knew it could beat the Bulldogs this time around, and that’s precisely what the team did. With a 10-9 victory over Brighton on Tuesday, the Comets got their revenge and claimed their first lacrosse regional title in school history.

“That was a remarkable feeling. I don’t think I’ve ever had that good of a feeling, honestly,” senior attackman Peter Foran said. “Being with all the boys was really awesome. I love this team. I wouldn’t trade any one of them for anything.”

“It was just an awesome experience,” freshman attackman and the team’s leading scorer, Tieson Cooper, said. “I’m happy the seniors were able to get that in their final season playing for Grand Ledge and happy for all the other boys. We put in a lot of work to get to that spot.”

This season has been the program’s most successful based on record (19-2) and titles. Transeth started coaching within the Grand Ledge lacrosse program eight years ago for the 5th grade team. That’s when he was first able to coach his current team, and knew this was going to be a special year for the Comets.

“When I took over, I had the year 2022 circled as the year I thought we’d really make a push for a regional championship,” Transeth said. “They’re just really close, a lot of personalities, a lot of goofballs, and they’re just really fun to be around.”

“I’ve been with a lot of these guys since elementary school,” sophomore face-off specialist Landon Parker said. “We do a lot of stuff together all the time. We’re always with each other.”

The Comets will lose four seniors – two being foreign exchange students – at the end of the season. So the regional crown could become routine in the coming years.

“Some of our key kids are freshmen and sophomores. We have a core group of juniors. So the future for Grand Ledge lacrosse is really, really bright,” Transeth said.

Grand Ledge will travel to Howell’s Parker Middle School to take on Hartland in the state quarterfinal on Friday at 6 p.m.