Team of the Week: Holt used an early loss to fuel hot streak

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Getting a win over a rival is always an added boost to a team’s morale. When it comes to the Holt football team, a win over a rival with a trophy on the line sounded even better.

Holt and Grand Ledge have played every season since 1972 and for the first time in the rivalry, there was a travelers trophy up for grabs.

The two programs decided to honor the late Jack Rarick, who played a huge role in both schools, with a lunch box-shaped trophy called “The Jack.”

“One of the best moments was one of the kids showing me their Instagram of the student section and it was ‘Win this for Coach Rarick’ and none of these kids knew him,” Holt football coach, Chad Fulk said.

Holt senior wide receiver Kellen Reed said, “Even though I didn’t get to meet him, I felt like I knew him through all the stories they told us.”

Holt was able to take down Grand Ledge, 34-6, to claim the first-ever “The Jack”, and the Rams did it by not allowing a single point on defense.

“There was a lot of times when they (Grand Ledge) were in the red zone, and that has happened a lot this year, and our defense has came through every single time,” Reed said.

As previously mentioned, Grand Ledge put up six points on Holt, and all of them came from a remarkable three safeties.

“With the safeties, we would have won 34-0 and it would have tied the biggest win against Grand Ledge ever,” Fulk said.

Performances like the one Holt had Friday night are what the Rams expected to play like this entire season. But it was a home loss to Caledonia, a top seed in Division 2, in Week One that humbled Holt and not only changed the way it plays but thinks.

“The year that I played JV, we smacked them and we put up a great performance. So, we kind of came back out expecting them to be the same team.”

Holt senior middle linebacker, Fletcher Smith said, “It told us, ‘Wow. We’re not as good as we think we are. We need to be better and we need to work harder, so we don’t have that feeling, that we felt after the game.’ We’ve really worked hard and it’s gotten us to where we are this week.”