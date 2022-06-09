HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – While its season came to an end in the regional tournament, the Holt baseball team still has plenty to hang its hat on. The Rams picked up two wins on district championship Saturday to become district champs for the first time since 2017.

“It was indescribable,” Holt senior outfielder Evan Mendoza said. “That is what we’ve been building up towards the entire year. Even after every loss, it didn’t matter because we were still aiming towards that district title.”

Grand Ledge led 3-1 in the 5th inning of the title game, but Holt’s Matthew Barger changed all of that with one smooth swing. Barger sent a ball over the wall in left field to tie the game at three. And when he was rounding the bases, Barger felt good knowing who he hit it against.

“That was an amazing feeling,” Barger said. “Just against Grand Ledge, that was awesome. It felt so good off the bat and just rounding those bases in the district championship felt amazing.”

The Rams then took the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Eddie McDonald Jr. From there, Holt held the Comets off the board to claim the title.

For most of the 12 seniors, this was the first title they’ve won in high school, and it’s been a long time coming.

“It was definitely a relief of stress to finally win something,” senior shortstop Ayden VanEnkevort said. “It almost didn’t seem real. It was something that our team was striving for all year.”

Mendoza said, “Me and the other captains were talking about pushing towards that title. Sure enough, we came to play that day and now we have a district trophy sitting in our hitting deck.”

Holt was able to end its season on a high note on Thursday by defeating Okemos, 8-7, in a game that was postponed due to rain in April. The two teams resumed the game tied at six in the top of the 7th, and after a run by each team, the Rams walked it off on a single from Jeremy Scholten.