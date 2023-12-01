DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – For the second year in a row, Jackson Lumen Christi was the only team in the 6 Sports coverage area to bring home a football state championship.

The Titans took down Menominee, 34-30, at Ford Field in Detroit to capture the Division 7 state championship.

The win is Lumen Christi’s 11th state title under head coach Herb Brogan and 13th in program history, which ties Farmington Hills Harrison for the most football state titles in MHSAA history.

“We’ve been here before. You’ve done it before. But you’ve never done it with this group of kids,” Brogan said. “To see the elation on their face is really what makes it worthwhile. It’s a challenge every year.”

Junior running back Kadale Williams recorded 27 carries for 276 yards and three touchdowns, and said, “It all starts with the brothership.”

“We have a whole lot of leadership from the younger JV guys up to the seniors. Everybody (has) leadership.”