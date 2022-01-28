Team of the Week: Laingsburg can dunk, but knows how to shoot the lights out

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – After a 4-5 record last season and COVID-19 shutting down its season in the postseason, the Laingsburg boys basketball team has put all of that in the past.

The Wolfpack have started the season 6-2 and are currently on a four-game winning streak, as of Jan. 27, thanks to a 50-36 win over Fulton, on Jan. 26.

This is a team that’s more than capable of throwing down a dunk, but it’s because of the three-point shot that has them in first place in the CMAC.

“Oh yeah, that’s us. We’re shooters. All of us,” Laingsburg senior forward Jack Byrnes said. “If you look around, all of us can shoot. A couple of us can dunk. I wish I was one of them but unfortunately not.”

Laingsburg sophomore guard Zander Woodruff said, “Once we start hitting that three, everything comes together, defense, driving, passing, chemistry, it all starts from the three.”

A good balance of six seniors, five juniors, and two sophomores has also been a key for the Wolfpack. Woodruff leads the team in scoring this year as a sophomore, and a lot of that has to do with the leadership of the upperclassmen.

“That’s everything. It would make or break our team this year and we spent a lot of time talking about that kind of leadership,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said. “If that were not the case, this could be a violate year.”

“We have a lot of chemistry this year, we have a lot of senior leaders, which has been a big difference. We’ve been building it with our coaches and our whole program. That has been a big change from last year,” Byrnes said.

“Everyone knows their role, what they have to do and we just go out there and do it,” Woodruff said.