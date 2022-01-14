Team of the Week: Lansing Catholic off to best start under Kacee Reid

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There aren’t many unbeaten teams left in mid-Michigan, however, one of them can be found on the corner of Saginaw and Marshall St. in Lansing. That would be the home of the Lansing Catholic girls basketball who have started the season at 10-0.

That’s the best start to a season for the Cougars under Kacee Reid, and it’s why Lansing Catholic is the latest 6 Sports Team of the Week.

Coming off a season where they won the district title with six freshmen on the team, the Cougars knew there would be a lot of confidence and momentum heading into this season. Add all that together, with a new emphasis on defense, it’s no wonder the Lansing Catholic is unbeaten.

“This year we wanted to show more of what we could do on the defensive side. So I feel like it was us trying to prove that we can do both ends and we’re not just a scoring team,” Lansing Catholic senior Sydney Buda said.

“First we have to get the stop and the rebound to even get on offense and get point. Focusing on that is our focus and that will lead to our offense if we do it right,” Lansing Catholic sophomore Anna Richards said.

“Our number one focus coming into this season was to redefine ourselves as a defensive team,” Lansing Catholic head coach, Kacee Reid said. “Really, we wanted to be known as a defensive team. So we’re getting there. We still have some work to do, but we definitely take pride in our defensive effort this year.”

Because of that defensive, the Cougars have already held two of their opponents to single-digit points.