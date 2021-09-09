Team of the Week: Lansing Catholic used a normal summer to propel hot start

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From here on out, for the rest of the 2021-22 school year, 6 Sports will be dedicating Thursdays to its ‘Team of the Week.’

This week, the Lansing Catholic volleyball team takes center stage, after a win over Portland to improve to 12-0 this season.

“We have different personality types on this team, which is what you really want when you’re trying to build a great team,” second-year Lansing Catholic volleyball coach, Kevin McMillan said.

Those personalities include the go-getters and those that are still figuring things out, but all of it has led to the Cougars’ hot start this season.

“We’re all just really close,” Lansing Catholic senior setter, Hailey Bres said. “We’ve known each other for a while. We practice every day together and we go to team meals together.”

“We’re all super supportive of each other and we love each other,” Lansing Catholic junior outside hitter, Cady Kooney said. “That bound really shows on and off the court because on the court we’re best friends and off the court, we’re best friends.”

Year two for McMillan at Lansing Catholic has gone much smoother than year one. Not in terms of record, as the Cougars went 21-2 last season, but in terms of having the summer to actually prepare for the season. Over the summer months, LC went to college camps at Ferris State and Aquinas College.

“It’s been great because we’ve had some time to work some bugs out this summer. We traveled to a few summer events and it’s been great because we’ve got to see the younger kids grow,” McMillan said.

Kooney said, “We figured out what our strengths were, what our weaknesses were, right from the start. We got it all out in the open so we were able to go into the season and work super, super, hard.”

In the win over Portland, the Cougars not only got win No. 12 this season, but Bres reached 1,000 career assists, thanks to 44 of them on Tuesday.

“This year we get to have fans in the stands and it has been a big part of us working harder every day in practice to try and get better,” Bres said.