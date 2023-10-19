LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Christian boys soccer team outscored its opponents by a combined 24-2 over three postseason games en route to the program’s third consecutive district championship.

The Pilgrims offensive firepower has been a constant this season, as the team is averaging over five goals per game.

“I think what makes us unique is the individual talent we have all across the board,” said head coach Tommy Ziolkowski. “Everyone is capable of playing multiple positions and even though we’re not a deep team with only 17 guys on the roster compared to last year’s team, this team we have eight or nine guys that can play four or five different positions at a quality level.”

The Pilgrims roster includes multiple first-year players, and Ziolkowski said their development has been key.

“The big increase in growth has been the couple guys that this is their first year playing and they finally have a season under their belt and playoffs is kind of like that second season,” said Ziolkowski. “So they have definitely grown from day one to now.”

“I think we definitely grew in playing quicker off our feet and looking up to find passes,” added senior Tyler Kendrick. “I think our back line definitely has grown a lot since the beginning of the season.”

Lansing Christian is now 19-5 this season and will host regionals next week. The Pilgrims lost in the regional title game last season and are in search of their first regional championship since 2015.