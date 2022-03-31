LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Community College’s baseball team knows a thing or two about winning games. Its competition each week knows that as well.

“When we have teams that play us, we see their best. They want to beat Lansing. We have a strong tradition of baseball here,” first-year coach Steven Cutter said.

Covid freshman and DeWitt grad Jace Preston said he enjoys seeing other teams’ best, “We love that. We thrive in that. We love the competition.

Since 2016, the Stars have the fourth-best NJCAA-D2 winning percentage in the country. This season, LCC is 10-5 and riding an eight-game winning streak, as of March 31, 2022.

Success on the field has become expected for the Stars, but now, under the guidance of Cutter, the program is branching out and helping the Lansing community by giving back.

“From day one he has been very adamant about having us become servant leaders, leading the correct way and serving the community. I think that’s something that we love to do,” Preston said. “In the winter, we rang the bells outside of stores for the Salvation Army. We’ve done the Hot Cider Run in Lansing. So, we’ve been really trying to push towards serving Lansing.”

True freshman and Holt grad Cole Heikkinen said, “I think giving back to the community as a whole is a good thing. We were out there doing stuff during winter break and some stuff during the fall. We’re just trying to help out any way we can.”

Because of their efforts to help out the community, the Stars received news from the City of Lansing that they’ve been granted permission to switch fields and use Kircher Municipal Stadium in East Lansing.

For 22 years, LCC called Westside Park in Lansing home. It wasn’t an easy process to change fields, but one that benefits both sides.

“The City of Lansing and the parks department have really been incredible in welcoming us to move fields and work with us. We’re not just using that as a home field now. We’re doing things for the city as well,” Cutter said. “To add a facility with lights and something that has as much history as Municipal is truly a blessing for the Star program, and something that can lead us to even bigger heights.”