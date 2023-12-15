LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thanks to its 53-48 win over Jackson on Tuesday night, the Lansing Everett boys basketball team improved to 3-0, which is the program’s best start since 2014.

What is even more impressive is the Vikings won a total of three games all of last season. So by matching their win total from the previous season Lansing Everett is the 6 Sports Team of the Week.

“What’s impressed me is how they’ve stuck with it because we won our first game last season and the second one didn’t come until game 19,” fourth-year coach Eric Adams said. “Just seeing how they stuck with it, even in football, they weren’t winning many games and they kept allowing us to coach them.”

This season the Vikings have just two seniors on the roster and the motivation behind the team begins with the preseason coaches poll, which projected Lansing Everett to finish last in the CAAC Blue.

“I like how we come with energy every time,” Lansing Everett junior forward Kharon Turnley said. “They rated us last (in the conference) so we trying to come for everything and we trying to win everything.”