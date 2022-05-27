MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – With summer on the horizon for many high school students, both the Mason track programs are ending the school year with major hardware.

On Friday, May 21, the Bulldogs captured the regional title on both the girl’s side and the boy’s side. Then, a few days later on May 25, both teams took home the CAAC Red championship at the league meet.

The celebration of both titles was a big one on the track, but on Friday it carried into the night.

“It was super cool at the end to have both teams get a picture. Then we had prom right after so we got to take the trophies to prom. So it was definitely a special night for all of us,” senior thrower Connor Williamson said.

Senior long-distance runner Allison Doneth said, “Each person brought the girl’s trophy and then the guy’s trophy and they were dancing with it and it was funny. That was a lot of fun. We took some pictures. It was a good time.”

Last season it was just the boys that were able to win regionals. So this year had a different feeling because both teams were able to celebrate a title. Naturally, the key to getting those titles this past week was head coaches Eric Haynie, Dave Jones and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We have great coaches that don’t allow runners and throwers to get burnt out halfway through (the season), Williamson said. “They do a good job with programming, weight training, and even nutrition.”

Doneth said, “The girl’s team was kind of thinking we might have a pretty good chance at winning, but we didn’t expect the guys to win. So it was really exciting to see them win, in addition to us.”

Mason’s next goal is to perform well at the Honor Roll meet, on May 31, and then the state championship meet, on June 4. Stay with Sports 6 to see how the Bulldogs do in both.