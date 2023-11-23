MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason Bulldogs were back in the state semifinals for a third consecutive season last Saturday, and for the third consecutive year, Detroit Martin Luther King stood in between them and a trip to Ford Field.

The Crusaders had beaten Mason 46-7 in 2021 and 52-17 in 2022.

The Bulldogs knew the stiff test they’d be up against and found a way to flip the script this time around, toppling the Crusaders 26-20 to advance to the state championship for the first time in program history.

It was the latest chapter in what’s been a memorable postseason run for the undefeated Bulldogs. After winning by at least three scores in both district games, Mason needed overtime to knock off Walled Lake Western 44-41 in the regional championship game.

“This season’s been special,” said head coach Gary Houghton. “From some of the things that, the adversity these guys have gone through, to some of the exciting finishes they’ve had, it’s just been a really special season. The community seems to be really excited about it and the kids are excited. So it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Mason’s senior class is loaded with talent and the group has been playing together since they were little kids. They say the chemistry they’ve built has helped them reach this moment.

“Chemistry is sort of, I think it’s an underrated aspect of how good a team is,” said Houghton. “I’ve seen some really talented teams that couldn’t stand one another, had terrible chemistry and they weren’t very successful. These guys genuinely like each other and they hang out away from football. I truly believe when they get behind, they will play for one another,”

“We’ve always looked up to the varsity guys when we were younger and we’ve always dreamed of playing,” said senior Kaleb Parrish. “Ford Field was never really in our minds when we were younger because it’s never been done here. Now it’s reality and I know my little self would have been so proud.”

Mason will face Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the state championship game on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field.