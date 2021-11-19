Team of the Week: Mason wins first-ever regional title

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Holding practices the week before Thanksgiving is uncommon territory for the Mason football team – at least it was before this season.

For the first time in school history, the Mason football team captured a regional title and advanced to the state semifinals. The Bulldogs improved their win streak to eight games after taking down Brother Rice, 20-17, in the regional championship game.

All season long, Mason has been using two quarterbacks to run the offense, but on Thursday a third signal-caller entered the picture. And he’s a freshman.

Cason Carswell entered the game against Brother Rice, and made the plays that led to the freshman conducting a game-winning drive in the final minutes.

With Mason down four and under two minutes to play, Carswell put together a 63-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown throw to sophomore Derek Badgley in the final seconds, and Houghton certainly learned a lot from his freshman.

“He can handle the pressure. We always thought he could, but still, he’s a freshman so that’s what impressed us, the poise down the stretch. He didn’t flinch,” Houghton said.

“I had plenty of confidence in him,” Badgley said. ” I knew he would get it done. The throw before the winning touchdown, I knew he wasn’t going to fold under pressure. I knew he was going to make the throw.”

“He (Houghton) just said that we knew we could get it done. We’ve been playing good the last few drives and we knew everyone would execute that drive.”

Mason win take on Detroit King in the Division 3 state semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Wayne Memorial High School.