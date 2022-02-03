Team of the Week: No. 1 Portland St. Patrick stays perfect, takes down reigning champs again

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – For the past two seasons, the Portland St. Patrick girls basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of Fowler, both times in the district title game.

Last season, Fowler used the win over the Shamrocks to eventually win the Division 4 state title. However, things have changed this season with St. Pats ranked as the top dogs in D4.

No 1. St. Pats handed No. 2 Fowler its first loss of the season on Dec. 17, 53-49, and then its second loss of the season on Feb. 1, 58-51 in overtime.

The win over the Eagles improved the Shamrocks’ record to 14-0, with seven games left in the regular season. And before St. Pats even started playing games this year, it knew this season was going to be special.

“Al (Schrauben) told us, during one of the first practices, this is the most talented team he has ever had,” Portland St. Patrick senior guard Katelyn Russell said. “He told us if we put the work in, we can go far.”

“I think it really boosted our confidence. We were looking around like ‘Oh my gosh. We’re so good.’ So, we kind of took that energy to the court.”

“We got three girls who have started for four years, Mara (Schrauben), Lydia (Meredith), and Katelyn (Russell), so when you have that much back it just makes things easier,” Portland St. Patrick basketball coach Al Schrauben said.

In the win over Fowler, Lydia Meredith was determined to keep her team undefeated. The senior guard scored 38 points, 13 coming in overtime. The Shamrocks scored more in overtime (16) than they did in the third and fourth quarter combined.

Meredith’s point total (38) is the same number of years Schrauben has been the head coach at St. Patrick. It may be easy to show passion this year when it’s ‘the most talented team he has ever head,’ but that passion Schrauben shows during games and practices has always been there.

“I’ve always been fairly competitive, sometimes I get a little too competitive and a little angry,” Schrauben said. “I’ve always enjoyed the game, even back in high school when we didn’t have girls athletics.”

“He has a big legacy. So we’re just trying to live up to that and succeed for him and obviously for ourselves too,” Meredith said.