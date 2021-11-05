Team of the Week: Okemos heading to first state title game in 17 years

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos boy’s soccer team is on the verge of cementing its name in school history. On Tuesday night, Okemos defeated Northville, 1-0, to advance to the Division 1 State Championship game. Making it the first state title game appearance for Okemos since 2004, which is the also the last time the program won a regional title.

In the last two seasons, Okemos saw its season come to an end in the regional tournament at the hands of Traverse City West.

“Ending the season that way is heartbreaking. We wanted our revenge and we came out and got it,” Okemos senior striker Jack Guggemos said.

That revenge came last week in a 2-1 win in the regional semi-finals, which then led to a 4-3 win over East Kentwood in the regional championship game.

“It was a big accomplishment we were coming into that game ready to win, knock them out, and change the story,” Okemos senior center back, Aidan Antcliff said.

When Okemos won a state title in 2004, head coach Brian Guggemos was in his third season at the helm and his son, Jack, along with eight other seniors weren’t even a year old.

“When you play at a place like Okemos, you want to do well. I think our soccer tradition is one that we’re all pretty proud of and they just want to leave a legacy,” Brian Guggemos said.

Jack said, “I knew that we were going to be special. I knew that we had the right guys to come out and compete for a championship.”

Okemos will take on New Baltimore Anchor Bay on Saturday at 12 p.m., at Novi High School, for the state title.