OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off a season where Olivet won its first Division 2 district title, the Eagles are ready to accomplish more in 2022. Having lost three seniors to graduation in 2021, Olivet brought back plenty of experience and has shown that in league play.

With its 12-2 win over Lake Odessa Lakewood on Tuesday, the Eagles improved to 14-2 on the season and 12-0 in Greater Lansing Activities Conference play.

Olivet swept its three-game series with Lansing Christian and then followed that up with a three-game sweep of Lakewood.

All six wins were by mercy rule – a stretch where the Eagles outscored their opponents 68-4. This talented group knows how to get it done on the field, and a lot of that starts with how they are in the dugout.

“A lot of jokes,” Olivet senior Tyler Latunski said. “We could be a bit more serious, but we joke around a lot.”

Junior Ramsey Bousseau said, “We like to tease each other for sure. We don’t get on somebody if they do something too bad, but we definitely let them know something bad happened. So that they have in the back of their mind not to do it again.”

“They play well, practice well, stay out of trouble. Everything that a coach wants out of a group of kids,” Olivet coach Bill Whitely said.

Also in the win over Lakewood, the Eagles committed six errors and still found a way to win by ten runs.

“Us staying in it mentally, and picking each other up in the dugout,” was key to overcoming the six errors Bousseau said. “Something bad happens, pick them up, tap them on the back and let them know it’s alright. Got a lot more games left to play. It’s a team sport. We’re a really young group this year so it always helps when there’s seniority like Tyler or me or someone that has been around for a long time.”

“I feel like we have a lot of depth with our position playing and I feel like overall, when we don’t make mistakes, we are really good,” Latunski said.