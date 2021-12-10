Team of the Week: Ovid-Elsie off to best start under Cunningham

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – In the 15 years Ryan Cunningham has been the girl’s basketball coach at Ovid-Elsie, this season is the first time the Mauraders have started 3-0.

A big reason for that has to do with the difficult strength of schedule Ovid-Elsie has had over the reason. Another reason has to do with the group of girls he has on his team this year.

Back for her senior season is guard Caitlyn Walter, who is already the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Also propelling this fast start is the quality of opponents Ovid-Elsie played in pre-season scrimmages, which includes the reigning champs in Division 2.

“We had a good couple weeks going into the preseason and we were able to get good scrimmages in against teams like Portland, and Okemos, and we went down to Lenawee Christian for a full-blown scrimmage,” Cunningham said.

“I think our chemistry is amazing,” Walter said. “I haven’t been on a team like this, that has bonded like this, in quite a while.”

Senior guard Braylon Byrnes added, “I am appreciative that we have actually been able to get out and play since last year we had that long break, and I’m glad Covid-19 hasn’t affected us. I think we’ve come out strong and we’re going to finish strong.”