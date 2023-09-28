PARMA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Parma Western Panthers are the 6 Sports Team of the Week after a 47-6 victory over Jackson Northwest last Friday.

The win over Northwest was just the latest in a string of five impressive victories for Parma Western to open the season.

The Panthers started the year with wins over perennial powers Dearborn Divine Child and Detroit Country Day in weeks one and two. In the three weeks since, the Panthers have outscored their opponents by a combined total of 146-13.

While their victories over Dearborn Divine Child and Detroit Country Day may have shocked some people, the Panthers came into this season with high expectations for themselves and weren’t the least bit surprised by the results.

“From the beginning of our season we’ve had our eyes on the prize, trying to go all the way and win it all,” said senior running back Alex Trudell. “It hasn’t changed at all.”

“We schedule with the playoffs in mind and we really wanted to make sure that we played a couple tough teams early on to see where we’re at,” added head coach Nick Rulewicz. “Like I said, we’ve been very pleased but we’re certainly not satisfied.”

The Panthers roster features a tight-knit group of 17 seniors that have been playing and growing together for years.

“Everybody has stepped up and embraced the role of what being a senior is,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Ben Parrott. “So we’ve got a ton of leaders, it’s not just a handful of captains, it feels like all of our seniors are captains. We’re all leaders, we’ve all stepped into that role.”

The Panthers challenging schedule continues for the next two weeks. They face rival Battle Creek Harper Creek (4-1) on Friday and then host Hastings next week, a team that beat them 48-7 a season ago.

But if there’s one thing Parma Western has shown through five weeks, it’s that these Panthers are well-prepared and talented enough to compete with anybody.