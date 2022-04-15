POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – This spring sports season brings on new hope for high school teams all across mid-Michigan. For most, they’re looking to improve from last season. But for the Potterville girls soccer team, there is no measuring stick.

The Vikings are in their first-ever season fielding a girl’s varsity soccer team. Jacob Briney, the boy’s basketball coach at Potterville, was hired as the school’s athletic director in December and decided it was time to give the students more opportunities athletically.

“Half the girls have never played soccer, but the past weeks we had before our game we really improved a lot and I’m very proud of them,” Senior Defender Chrissy Jordan said. “We have great coaches and if it wasn’t for Briney we wouldn’t even have soccer at all.”

“I didn’t think I was going to keep playing,” Senior Midfielder Darby Lienerth said. “To be able to have a team this year is amazing. It’s such a blessing.”

Potterville started its inaugural season on the road against Stockbridge and won 11-3, which caught them off guard in a way.

“I really did not expect 11 goals. Honestly, I was expecting maybe six,” Jordan said.

Senior Defender Alivia Belknap said, “I was really impressed with how well we were able to communicate and everyone was a lot better despite never playing before.”

Lienerth said, “To see girls have never touched a soccer ball, go out there and play with confidence and have so much fun, it was incredible.”

Potterville Coach Dan Lienerth said, “They just picked it up and they did a great job. There are still things we have to work on, but they did a wonderful job.”

The Vikings know it’s only been one game, but are excited for what’s to come for the program well beyond this season. As for the outlook of this current season, Potterville will play ten of its 13 regular-season games away from home and have its home opener on April 27 versus Bath.