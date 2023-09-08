POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – In week two of the high school football season, Potterville scored 60 points for the first time since 1998.

Due to a lack of experience and the number of players they have, the Vikings are playing a hybrid varsity and junior varsity schedule this year and took down Genesee, 60-8, for its first varsity win of the season.

“We have ten sophomores, ten freshmen, one senior, and just a handful of juniors,” first-year coach Jason Baker said.

Baker took over in March and was quick to put a lot more focus on offseason conditioning.

“This year, conditioning-wise, we’ve done way more,” sophomore wingback Isaiah Woloszynm said. “Probably more than any sport actually.”

Sophomore running back Keegan Bennett said, “We’re working hard. Conditioning, running a lot. We’re gonna be able to play four quarter. Iron Man football.”

From last year to this year, Potterville more than tripled the number of players who showed up to offseason conditioning and it just goes to show how badly the players want to get back to the playoffs.

“The boys just really wanted to change, and they wanted something different. We’re trying to teach them football can be something they’re proud of in Potterville and change the whole culture of the community.”

The Vikings rushed for 328 yards in the win over Genesse and a lot of those yards came from Bennett, who now has to miss the remainder of the season.

Over the weekend, he fractured the vertebrae in his lower back when working on his family’s farm.

“He was our team captain. He was the first one named captain,” Baker said. “He’s a great kid and great player, but it’s going to help us be a better team two, three years down the road because we have to have other people do the job he did.”