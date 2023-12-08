LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off its first conference title in ten years last season, the Waverly boys basketball team has hit the ground running this season.

The Warriors are 2-0 with road wins over Detroit King and Flint Carmen-Ainsworth and it’s why they’re the 6 Sports Team of the Week.

Rod Watts is back for his fifth season leading the Warriors and despite losing two players, from last year’s team, who each had four years of varsity experience, he had a lot of leadership with this year’s group.

For example, at practice Wednesday, the team went through warm-up drills and the first part of practice by themselves when Watts had to step out for a second.

Even sophomores like Derek Thomas, who scored 37 points on Tuesday against Carmen-Ainsworth, understand what it takes to be a leader.

“Just being able to tell people that I did this wrong but I could have done this better and just leading on the court by your play,” Thomas said. “Sometimes people are like ‘Oh, I didn’t do that wrong.’ Just say ‘Yes, coach.'”

Watts said, “They know the expectation. We made the mountain top of the conference and now they want a taste of that district pie, they want a taste of the regional pie, they want a taste of being at the Breslin Center. So these guys are really locked in.”