Team of the Week: Waverly winning with high-flying style

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a three-game losing streak at the beginning of the season, the Waverly boy’s basketball team has been red-hot as of late.

Thanks to a 68-59 win over Lansing Everett on Jan. 18, the Warriors picked up their sixth straight win, with three of them coming in the CAAC Blue. And that will always make practice more enjoyable.

“It’s great. It’s fun. We throw lobs at practice. We throw lobs in the game sometimes,” Waverly sophomore guard Deunte Phifer said. “We have fun at practice and I love practice.”

The winning streak was sparked when the Warriors lost to the No. 2 team in Division 1, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 68-60, in the River Rouge Holiday Showcase on Dec. 18.

“We kind of realized that we have what it takes to be a top team in the state,” junior forward Darrius Welch said. “We realize when we lost by eight to a top team, we were at the same level as them.”

The last time Waverly won a conference title was back in 2013. And when Rod Watts was hired as head coach three years ago, his goal was to get the Warriors back to that mark, and the best way to do that is to allow his guys to be ‘player-driven’.

“When we had some of the Zoom calls and workouts, that was player-generated. The players were doing the ball-handling stuff, and they’re just as much a reason for our success as myself or any of the staff members,” Watts said.

Gradis ‘Trey’ Jones, “Everybody was willing to work. So, along as everybody was willing to work, it helped all of us. It all started on Zoom, workouts at my house and we even did workouts at a park.”