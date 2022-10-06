INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL has been as competitive as ever through the first four weeks of the season.

Fifteen of the 16 games last week were within one score in the last quarter for the first time in league history. That’s 50 games now that have been that close in the fourth.

Week 5 kicks off in Denver as the Broncos host the Colts on Thursday Night Football and ends in Kansas City where the Chiefs and Raiders meet on Monday.

The Eagles, the league’s lone undefeated team, hit the road against Arizona, while the Bills, one of the AFC’s best, visit Pittsburgh.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the Week 5 schedule on “Big Game Bound.” WTTV’s Chris Widlic joins the show from Empower Field at Mile High to breakdown Thursday’s matchup between two teams looking to take off after slow starts.

This week’s show will also feature reports on the Bills, Cowboys and Bengals, plus picks from former NFL running back Jarrett Payton.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday during the football season at 12 p.m. ET.