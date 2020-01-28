Former Lion Barry Sanders looks back on career

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — There’s no doubt that Barry Sanders is one of the greats. The former Detroit Lion running back is in the Hall of Fame, but he never got to play in a Super Bowl.

In Miami before the Super Bowl LIV, WOOD TV8 sports director Jack Doles sat down with Sanders one-on-one and asked whether that was the one thing missing on his resume.

==Watch the full interview with Sanders above.==

He also asked why Sanders decided to retire even though he was arguably still in his prime.

“The way I can explain it is it was really just time,” Sanders said. “I think because I was fortunate enough to have 10 great seasons, and I was able to walk away, because of that passion and drive that I needed just wasn’t there in the same way.”

But he admitted that things might have been different if he had been coming off a Super Bowl win.