Tigers win in walk-off as rookie Baddoo continues incredible start

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo reacts at home plate after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 today on a walk-off single from rookie Akil Baddoo.

The Tigers had runners on second and third base when Baddoo hit a liner into right field that scored the game-winning run.

Baddoo hit a home run in the first pitch he saw of his career and has a grand slam already this season, and today added a walk-off to his resume. Baddoo is only 22-years-old.

The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season and play the Twins again tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.