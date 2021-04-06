Tigers win in walk-off as rookie Baddoo continues incredible start

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 today on a walk-off single from rookie Akil Baddoo.
The Tigers had runners on second and third base when Baddoo hit a liner into right field that scored the game-winning run.
Baddoo hit a home run in the first pitch he saw of his career and has a grand slam already this season, and today added a walk-off to his resume. Baddoo is only 22-years-old.
The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season and play the Twins again tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.
