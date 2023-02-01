TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WLNS) — NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

This is famously the second time that Brady has retired. He announced after the 2021-22 season he would be hanging it up before eventually playing another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” Brady said in a video on Twitter. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”

He concluded the video by thanking everyone who played a part in his legendary career and said he wouldn’t change a thing.

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, winning seven Super Bowls in 23 seasons.

The legendary quarterback was selected for the Pro Bowl 15 times, won 3 MVPs, and holds nearly every major passing record, including most passing yards and passing touchdowns of all time.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs finished a disappointing 8-9 in Brady’s final season.

Brady played his college ball for the University of Michigan from 1996-1999, later getting taken in the 6th round of the NFL Draft.