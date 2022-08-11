EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After 27 years at the helm, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is going to be sticking around for at least a little while longer.

MSU and Izzo announced Thursday that the longtime coach is signing a contract extension with the university.

Izzo’s deal is a five-year rollover contract that adds up to a yearly package with a value of about $6.2 million per year.

Izzo has spent his entire head coaching career with the Spartans, and was an assistant with the green and white before that.

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” said Izzo. “It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, Alan Haller and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men’s basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success.

Under Izzo’s leadership, MSU has made the NCAA Tournament in 24 straight seasons, made eight trips to the Final Four, and won one National Championship.

MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller said the contract will have to be formally approved by the MSU Board of Trustees on Sept. 9 and that he’s thrilled to keep Izzo around.

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” said Haller. “We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, Coach Izzo and his family.

“Not only is Tom Izzo a Hall of Fame basketball coach, he’s a terrific ambassador for Michigan State University and Spartan Athletics. He means a great deal to our university, our department, our community and Spartans around the world. Although his legacy is cemented with a championship-filled resume, it’s very clear that Coach Izzo’s hungry to accomplish even more and bring great pride to Spartans everywhere. Michigan State is beyond lucky to have Tom Izzo as our head basketball coach!”

The new contract for Izzo comes less than a year after MSU signed football coach Mel Tucker to a massive 10-year, $95 million contract.

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 07: Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker (L) and Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo shake hands after giving the command to start engine prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

“We have worked hard to maintain championship standards and I’m as energized to coach now as I was when I started as the head coach in 1995,” Izzo said. “When you look at the last 10-12 seasons in men’s basketball and football, both under Coach Dantonio and Coach Tucker, you’d be hard-pressed to find a school with more success. But I know the best is yet to come – not only for our two programs, but for the entire department. This is an exciting time for Michigan State and there’s no better place to be in college athletics, with the support we have from the University, our students, our community and the tremendous Spartan alumni. I love Michigan State and I am proud and excited to continue the hard work to bring another national championship to East Lansing.”