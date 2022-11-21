EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coaches for the Michigan State University Spartans will be talking about what to expect in their upcoming games.

Up first was men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo, who is riding the high of two wins in the last week.

One of the wins was against the formerly first-ranked team in the nation, the University of Kentucky, in a game that went into double overtime, with a final score of 86-77.

The Spartans also just barely beat Villanova on Friday, with a final score of 73-71.

MSU’s next basketball team will be Saturday, against the University of Alabama, which is ranked number 18 in the country.

Other coaches set to speak include hockey head coach Adam Nightingale and football head coach Mel Tucker.